Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram handle is a fashion lover’s paradise. It is filled with tips and tricks to ace even the most basic outfits.

The heat-filled months are here and Sara Ali Khan is serving us some stunning summer-ready looks. The actress keeps on sharing glimpses from her vacations and outings and we are in absolute awe of her fashion choices. Here is a look at some of our favourites.

The actress rose up the mercury levels with this one-shoulder Camoheart bikini, which instantly became our fashion favourite.

Sara’s neon orange beach look with a macrame shrug and a cowrie shell necklace stole our hearts, making it the must-have in your summer wardrobe.

Channelling her undying love for florals, Sara was spotted in a white and blue floral dress with bell sleeves, paired with blue nails, stud earrings and a blue ring to compliment her overall look.

Sara Ali Khan offers major #chillvibes in an off-shoulder crop top with a neon yellow bralette and white denim shorts with matching neon pockets.

Blessing us with another swimwear look, Sara donned a pastel blue and white one-piece swimsuit with rose-tinted sunglasses.

In this look, Sara opted for a printed co-ord piece that has our heart. Her funky orange nail shades just accentuated the look further.

Sara went for a chic summer look, pairing a backless camouflage dress with super cool sunnies, making it your next road trip staple.

A bright pink halter bikini with blue-hued eyes and statement blue earrings—and we’re sold!

Sara Ali Khan in a neon green two-piece bikini is something we all need in our wardrobe if we are heading to the sea to a pool.

Lastly, this knotted bikini look is all things classy and glam.

