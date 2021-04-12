Sidharth Shukla is well-known for playing the role of Shiv in Balika Vadhu and Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak. His stardom increased much fold after appearing on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved him like crazy and he became the winner of the reality show.

After the actor picked up the trophy of one of the most controversial shows on Indian television, he received love from all corners of the world. Now the actor is reciprocating all the love and warmth he received from his loyal fans.

Sidharth Shukla is now indulging in a sweet conversation with his fans over several tweets. He answered all his fans’ tweets on the microblogging website. When a fan asked him if he gets bored answering on the same subject, he replied, “Theek usi tarah jese aap logo ke pyaare tweets padh kar main nahi hota (Just how I do not get bored reading your lovey tweets).

Another fan wrote, “What is this behaviour Sid? In this lockdown time, you are not staying at your home & is staying our hearts all the time.” To which, the 40-year-old actor, Sidharth Shukla responded, “I like that place … would love to quarantine there for life … will you guys let me ?”

When another fan mentioned that he is family to his fans who won’t charge a rent to live in their hearts, Siddharth Shukla wrote, “Family ko rakhte nahi … family ke saath rehte hai …… fark hai mere bhai.”

It seems fans absolutely loved interacting with their idol Sidharth Shukla and are over the moon getting replies from him. Take a look at the tweets below:

Siddharth Shukla is currently seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 with Sonia Rathee. Their kissing scene also recently went viral on social media.

