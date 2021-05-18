Celebrities are often trolled for some of the most bizarre things on the internet. Similarly, last year when Sara Ali Khan went on a family vacation to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, she shared a picture in a bikini with her younger brother and this didn’t go well with the netizens. They started slamming the Kedarnath actress and wished the duo ‘happy married life’ on her Instagram post.

Advertisement

Sara is 25-year-old and is really active on social media platforms. Her ‘Sara Ki Shayari’ is quite popular on Instagram and fans really adore that.

Advertisement

Last year, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim from their Maldives vacation wishing him a birthday with a caption that read, “Happiest birthday Brother 🎂 🍰 🎁👫 I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you 🤗 #tbt”.

Take a look at the post here:

Now, if you would swipe right, Sara Ali Khan is standing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan wearing a bikini and was trolled mercilessly for the same.

A user reacted to her picture on Instagram and commented, “Nice Couple And Wishing YOU A Happy Marriage Life … BESHRAMI Heights KAR DI SKY SE BHI HIGH, THODA TO INDIAN CULTURE KA LIZAAZ KARO, NAHI To INDIA CHHOR DO AUR MALDIVES MEIN HI RAHI, Koi ZARURAT NAHI INDIA KO ATere Jism Ki Jism Dikane”.

Another user commented, “Her brother is not comfortable… look at his hand… not fair Sara… not expecting from you…” A third user commented, “Fame and money descend people to this extent never imagined, if the children don’t know the elder at least should tell what’s wrong and what’s right, the culture is going towards worse (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan wearing a bikini? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jackie Shroff On Stardom: “If God Has Got You Here He Has Made A Position & Will Take You Somewhere”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube