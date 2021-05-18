Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a timeless beauty. She entered showbiz in 1997 but her charismatic aura leaves many spellbound to date. From Salman Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, nobody could resist her. But do you know Taal co-star Akshaye Khanna is one of her biggest fanboys? Such that he ended up calling her the s*xiest girl and confessed that he can’t take his eyes off her. Read on for the details!

For the unversed, Akshaye and Aishwarya worked together on the movie Taal. The film was a musical by Subhash Ghai and also featured Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in prominent roles. The film turned out to be the first Indian film to feature in the Top 20 listing at the American Box Office. But most of all, it was Khanna who was clean bold!

The revelation happened when Akshaye Khanna appeared on the Koffee With Karan chat show along with Ittefaq co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. It was during the rapid-fire when Karan Johar asked him about the s*xiest girl in the business according to him.

To this, Akshaye Khanna responded, “Ash (Aishwarya Rai). I can’t take my eyes off her every time I meet her. It’s embarrassing for men. She must be used to it (people staring at her). But I’m not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic.”

Just not him, even Sonakshi Sinha confessed that she faces the same problem. “Not only guys. Even I am not able to take my eyes off her. She is damn stunning,” added the actress.

Apart from Taal, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen together in Aa Ab Laut Chalen. The film was a box office dud.

