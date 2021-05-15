Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most influential actresses in Bollywood. While she has become a successful actress now but in her initial days, she had a rather ugly showdown with actress Manisha Koirala. Scroll down to know more about it.

Aishwarya is often regarded as one of the most beautiful women on earth. She became a household name when she won the 1994 Miss World pageant. The actress has also bagged numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009.

Controversies and fights are nothing new in Bollywood and one such old controversy has died down in the old pages. It all began with the rumours of Rajeev Mulchandani, who was dating Aishwarya Rai, had dumped her for Manisha Koirala.

As per a report from Filmibeat, Showtime Magazine’s December 1999 issue revealed Aishwarya’s side of the story through an interview. The Guru actress had said, “In the beginning of ’94, a leading magazine came out with this ‘red hot scoop’. Rajeev was supposed to have dumped me for Manisha. I called up Rajeev the moment I came to know about this asking what all the crap was about. Rajeev was a very good friend of mine nothing beyond that. I told him I didn’t want to get roped into their love story. After two months, they weren’t seeing each other. Manisha was seeing a different guy every second month.”

She further said, “Time passed by and around ’95 I’d come down to India as Miss World who was visiting India. That was when I saw Bombay in Tamil and thought it was brilliant. I’d reached Bombay on 1st April, and coincidentally, Rajeev called me. I was exclaiming to him about how excellent Manisha was in the film and that I was planning to send her a bouquet to congratulate her. At that, he laughed at me and asked me whether or not I had been reading the papers. He informed me that Manisha claimed that she’d discovered some love letters that Rajeev had written to me.”

Aishwarya also said, “I couldn’t believe it! It came as a very rude shock to me. I mean, if there was any kind of authenticity to this article, why didn’t this piece of info come out in July ’94? If that was the reason for her split with Rajeev in a couple of months, then why brood on it for nine whole months and then come out in the open?”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further revealed that the whole Manisha Koirala episode affected her terribly and she cried for days. “I never wanted to be bracketed with any particular name. But today the media has played it up so much that if somebody takes my name, Manisha’s name comes to mind instantly and vice-versa. Today, it’s four years after that incident, but she still keeps bringing that topic up. It naturally means that all this is stemming from something else and not merely a lost relationship,” Aishwarya said.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, at last, claimed that despite all the bitterness she wishes her happiness. She said, “You won’t believe this but I feel no bitterness or resentment towards Manisha. In fact, I hope she finds happiness soon. That sense of stability may make her feel more secure and calm her down in life.”

