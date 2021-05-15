Both Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have been responsible for gifting some talented people to Bollywood. From singers to actors, the duo of the Bhatt brothers has given a stage to shine for many. And one such talent is Emraan Hashmi. Unfortunately, all isn’t well between the Bhatt brothers and now, Emraan has opened up on the same.

For those who aren’t aware, Mukesh and Mahesh have given some classics under Vishesh Films’ banner. Aashiqui, Sadak, Dushman, Awarapan and Jannat are to name a few. Mostly described as a product of the Bhatt camp, Emraan has closely worked with both brothers. Interestingly, even he doesn’t have a clue about the split between the two.

Speaking on the same, Emraan Hashmi said, “I just wish we all come back together to do a film. All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Emraan Hashmi added further, “I don’t really know where it’s coming from. We have been quite busy with our own lives during the lockdown but yet kept in touch. We are family. I spoke to Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) through the lockdown; he is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. Things were getting confused during the lockdown and I needed his inputs on it.”

We hope Vishesh Films gets back on track and churn out some musical classics, for which the banner is known.

