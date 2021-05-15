Television beauty Ankita Lokhande has had a tough time with love. The actress sacrificed everything during her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput but unfortunately, things weren’t meant to be. The good thing is that she moved on, slowly but steadily. She’s currently in a happy relationship with beau Vicky Jain and the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. Read on for details!

It is rumoured that Ankita and Vicky started dating somewhere around 2018. However, the actress only confirmed her relationship around Jan 2019 when she was promoting Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. We saw a lot of lovey dovey posts ever since and they look perfect together.

But when is the couple planning to tie the knot? Ankita Lokhande finally has an answer that will elate all her massive fan base. The Pavitra Rishta actress has confirmed that her marriage with Vicky Jain is on the cards and she’s super excited for it.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita Lokhande said, “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur ka Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan.”

During the conversation, Ankita also shared a sweet memory with Vicky Jain from the lockdown phase that proves his unconditional love. “During the lockdown, I tried making gulab jamun for Vicky. But it got burnt and turned all black and Vicky ate it anyway,” she revealed.

Ankita Lokhande also shared that love is her priority. It’s like how food is to someone, that’s how important love is to her!

We wish Ankita and Vicky the happiest life together!

