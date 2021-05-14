Shweta Tiwari and estranged husband Abhinav Kohli’s social media brawl is only getting worse with each passing day. After the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress shared the CCTV footage on her Instagram account with an intense caption where the couple is fighting and snatching their 4-year-old son from each other, now NCW (National Women of Commission) has interrupted the matter. And the court has ordered a hearing on May 24, 2021.

Later Abhinav also shared a long note on his Instagram later where he revealed that the court has finally given its nod to hear his side of the story and will soon be appearing in the court.

Prior to that, the NCW (National Women of Commission) has tweeted on their official Twitter handle sharing an article on Shweta Tiwari’s CCTV footage against Abhinav Kohli with a caption that read, “@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.”

Sharing the screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram account, Abhinav Kohli wrote, “Respected Chairperson, I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me.”

Now, netizens were quick to support Abhinav on Instagram and a user commented, “Yes high time police intervenes and files a report why the child is not with biological father especially when the mother is not around. Let the world have clarity from both sides” Another user commented, “I am not from any PR team or any team !! You are truly a Good father and first of all a Good Human 🙌 God Bless you. Also wanted to tell other’s please do not use any bad word for him or anyone. It really hits your mental health.”

Meanwhile, as Abhinav’s quote states in his latest Instagram post, if the proceedings occur on time, the high court could order both parties – Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari to appear in the court in the week starting May 24, 2021. But since the actress is in Cape Town right now shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and hasn’t commented anything official yet on the whole court thing, it’s difficult to say as of now, what’s next. If the court orders, she’ll have to return but if not, their lawyers could go ahead with the process.

