When it comes to basic diktat in life, actress Krystle D’souza banks on trust and some pixie dust. The actress revealed the notion with an Instagram photo she posted on Thursday.

In the photo, Krystle D’souza wears a yellow ribbed tank-top and black shorts. She completes her look with hoop earrings and sunglasses. The image captures her throwing sand at the camera.

“Trust and some pixie dust,” Krystle wrote alongside the image.

Krystle D’souza was recently seen in the recreated version of “Ek bewafaa” by Bharat Goel. The number is originally sung by Sonu Nigam in the 2005 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film “Bewafaa”, and also features Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia.

Krystle D’souza is very active on social media and keeps giving updates about her life to her fans.

