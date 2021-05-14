Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah generally grabs all eyeballs and remains in the headlines for all the good reasons. But this time, it looks like the show is in the limelight for all the bad reasons, all thanks to Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji. The actress recently was in the news for making a casteist remark against a particular Scheduled Cast.

Advertisement

Seems like Munmun has landed herself in a big mess after the remark. An FIR has been registered against the TMKOC actress. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in News 18, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a casteist slur in a recent video that she shared on social media. The FIR has been registered in Haryana’s Hansi.

The FIR against Munmun Dutta was registered following a complaint on May 11 by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. Reportedly, Kalsan submitted a CD with the video in which the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, while demonstrating make-up techniques, is seen saying she wanted to look good. Later she referred to a particular community to say she did not want to look like them.

Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police, Hansi, confirmed that the case was registered at the City Police Station under Section 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act on Thursday, and the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta had apologized for the same. “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings.”

“Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation,” she added.

“I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret the same,” Munmun Dutta further wrote.

While Dutta has deleted the particular portion from her video, the deleted clip has gone viral on social media. Upset netizens are now demanding the actress be arrested for her disrespectful remark.

Must Read: Eid 2021: Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget – Here’s How You Can Make People Say ‘Mashallah’ With Your Outfit Inspired By These Divas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube