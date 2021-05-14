After being pushed for a year, Salman Khan’s Radhe finally hit the screens yesterday. As expected, the response has been phenomenal. In India, the film was practically not playing in any theatre, while in overseas, Salman’s star power has done all the trick at the box office on day 1.

Speaking of Salman’s craze, in India, at premiere time (12 pm) around 1.5 million logged in to Zee5 to watch the Eid release. Interestingly, Zee’s server was crashed due to such a surge in the number of users. Unfortunately, fans didn’t witness the opening day euphoria of Salman’s highly anticipated releases.

Thankfully, Salman Khan‘s magic was witnessed in countries like UAE and Australia. As per the trade estimates flowing in for day 1, Radhe has made around $400,000 (2.94 crores INR) globally. Now, that’s really a good start considering the film is running with 50% occupancy in key markets. Now, all eyes are set on the weekend as the word-of-mouth isn’t working in favour.

Meanwhile, Zee acquired the satellite, digital, music and theatrical rights of Radhe by reportedly paying a huge sum of 230 crores. However, with a theatrical release getting ruled out in India, the makers and Zee renegotiated the deal recently. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the 230 crores deal between the makers of Salman’s Radhe and Zee has been brought down by 40 crores.

A trade source told the publication. “After multiple discussions with Salman Khan, Zee has now scaled down the deal value of the film to Rs. 190 crores, as a theatrical release in India, is now out of question.”

