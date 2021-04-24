While Bollywood still hasn’t recovered from the blow of COVID-19’s first wave, the second wave came as a nightmare. And unfortunately, no one really knows, when will conditions become normal. Standing tall, Salman Khan kept his promise to release his Radhe in theatres to provide a bit of relief to exhibitors. but now, theatres are in a complete shut mode. Looking at the situation, it will take at least a month to return to normalcy. With no option in hand, the makers have now opted for a multiplatform release. But will it harm Salman’s one unprecedented streak at the box office? Let’s analyze.

If you are reading this, it’s sure that you are a box office enthusiast, so we expect that you will be aware of Salman’s unbeatable streak of 100 crore movies. But still, let’s brush up the memory. We saw Salman 2.0 taking the charge ever since Wanted (2009). But it was Dabangg that started a whole new era of box office numbers in Salman’s filmography.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg was his first 100 crore grosser and since then, he has delivered 14 back-to-back 100 crore+ movies. The overwhelming list includes- Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3. His next Radhe too is a commercial potboiler and it could have easily made 150 crore+ earnings in normal days (even with worst word-of-mouth). But, now, the scene is totally different as the pandemic is the biggest hurdle.

Moreover, Salman Khan has opted for a hybrid release strategy for Radhe, so it’s really tough for him to maintain his streak. Many would argue, theatres are still an option for regions that are allowing screening, so 100 crore is not a big deal. But here’s the catch! Salman has a massive fan following in North India, period. Unfortunately, the situation is worse in the Northern parts due to COVID. Also, the main markets of Mumbai and Pune are worse affected. In the South too, the situation isn’t good and on top of that, Salman has no massive fan base in the Southern region (excluding Telangana).

Miraculously, if the situation gets under control till April end (which is highly impossible), there will be still a scare amongst people to step into theatres. So, it seems like Radhe might break Salman’s streak of back-to-back 100 crore movies.

