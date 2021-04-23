Bollywood is full of instances where top actors let go of one project favouring another, and we are hardly ever shocked with this replacement news. But when they reject films that turn out to be hits, we wonder what was going through their mind. Today, we will talk about the films Ranbir Kapoor said no to.

All you RK fans, in case you are wondering which films are we talking about, it included titles like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Delhi Belly & more.

In a past conversation with DNA, Ranbir said he believes that films are written in an actor’s destiny, and he does not like talking about films that he is not a part of. But even if it doesn’t, we sure do. So scroll down and take a look at the movies Ranbir Kapoor rejected that proved successful for his replacements.

Gully Boy (2019)

As per reports, Zoya Akhtar wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor as a supporting character in this Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer. But as reported by DNA, Kapoor said no to playing second fiddle in a film starring Singh in the lead as he had a big project aka Sanju (2018) in the pipeline, and it wouldn’t get well.

Gully Boy starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz and many more. We wonder which role Zoya had in mind for RK…

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Another Zoya Akhtar film that Ranbir Kapoor rejected is the multi starrer Dil Dhadakne Do – can you believe that! As per reports, Akhtar approached Kapoor to play the role of Kabir Mehra in this comedy-drama, but he said no. Ranbir’s real-life sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was in talks to play Kabir’s sibling Ayesha Mehra but she too exited the project once he rejected it.

One of the reasons cited for his refusal was date issues, and we saw Ranveer Singh ace the role. And now I can’t think of anyone else but RS being able to do justice to the character.

2 States (2014)

The main male lead of this Abhishek Varman directorial was offered to many Bollywood actors before it finally found its way to Arjun Kapoor. 2 States was initially offered to stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and even Ranbir Kapoor. But they all rejected it.

2 States proved to be one of the biggest successes of Arjun’s career and, as per reports, is his only film in the Rs 100-crore club. The film saw Alia Bhatt play the female lead opposite him.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Does Ranbir Kapoor not want to work with Zoya Akhtar? This is the third film the duo were supposed to work together in that went kaput as the actor said no. As per previous reports, Zoya had offered the role of Arjun Saluja to RK, but for reasons best known to him only, he let it pass by.

Hrithik Roshan finally essayed the character in ZNMD, and a good number of us kept drooling seeing him without a t-shirt.

Delhi Belly (2011)

Almost every young actor in the industry was approached for Delhi Belly, and Ranbir was also one of them. The role finally went to Imran Khan.

Delhi Belly established actor Imran Khan as more than just a chocolate boy in Bollywood. But did you know, this Aamir Khan production was first offered to several other stars, including Ranbir Kapoor? Well, for reasons unknown, RK rejected the film.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

We kept this for the last as it is the most shocking of all. The phrase one man’s loss is another man’s gain couldn’t be more accurate as this rejection by Ranbir Kapoor gave Bollywood one of its top stars today.

RK was the maiden choice for Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat, a film that launched Ranveer Singh as the leading man, and we couldn’t be happier.

Which one of these rejections by Ranbir Kapoor shocked you? Let us know in the comments below.

