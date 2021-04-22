Back in the day, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were the ‘It’ couple of Bollywood. The two had a massive fan following and were madly in love with each other. Not just that, Ranbir moved out of his parent’s house to stay with Katrina and they both moved into a new house in Mumbai.

The couple dated for six long years before parting ways in 2016. The reason behind their breakup is still not known but the two are doing incredibly well in their respective careers at this point in their lives and are seeing other people.

It was during Koffee With Karan that cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled the beans of Ranbir Kapoor’s dating life and almost confirmed his relationship with Katrina Kaif. But do y’all know that the Barfi actor has to bear a loss of 21 crores after the couple broke up?

According to Bollywood Life, Ranbir moved out of his parent’s house to stay with his lady love and got a house together in a plush locality of Mumbai.

The couple paid the rent worth Rs 15 lakhs for the penthouse and Ranbir paid the security deposit of Rs 21 crores for the property. Reportedly, the couple spent a massive amount on the interiors of the house too. In fact, they even bought souvenirs from their trips together across the globe to decorate their plush abode.

But as soon as Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up in 2016, the Barfi actor was seen moving out of the house with all his luggage.

Currently, Ranbir is dating actress Alia Bhatt and the two are on a vacation together right now. Their wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now, we are waiting for the official announcement soon!

Katrina Kaif on the other hand is reportedly dating Vicky Kaushal but neither of them has confirmed their relationship yet.

