Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is not only the highest-paid actor in the industry but also a heartthrob for several women. His love life has often grabbed headlines. Reportedly, he has been in a relationship with actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

While the actor is currently in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt, he was once linked to a Delhi-based girl. It was at that time when the actor had broken up with Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2016, several reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor is dating Delhi-based girl Bharti Malhotra. Soon his ‘dilliwali’ girlfriend became an instant talk of the town. Reports even claimed that Bharti is a dear friend of Ranbir’s sister Riddhima who somehow played the cupid between the rumoured couple.

Later Delhi girl Bharti dismissed the reports vehemently. During a conversation with Times of India, she said, “Last week, I got a call from a friend who asked me if I was dating Ranbir Kapoor. Like any other girl with no connection to Ranbir or even Bollywood, I thought someone was playing a prank on me. Then I got to know that I was being tagged as ‘Ranbir’s new Delhi-based girlfriend’ by a news channel.”

She also said that she doesn’t even know Riddhima and has no idea of who cooked up all these stories. “I have no means of meeting him, nor do I want to meet him. It is very awkward answering these things. Some people are saying that I must be happy to be in the limelight, but it is just stressful, with people calling me and my family, looking for more details,” said Bharti.

Ranbir too spoke about the alleged link-up during a conversation with Neha Dhupia. Appearing on her celeb chat show, #nofilterneha, Brahmastra actor was candid about his love life. He said, “Six months back they (media) linked me with this girl called Bharti Malhotra I have no idea about, I have never met…They wrote an article about that and went to interview her..she was seeing someone and said ‘how can you link me up with him when I am not even his fan’, that was a completely baseless story”.

