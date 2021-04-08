The second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the entertainment industry badly. Films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releases have been postponed indefinitely. Now there’s an update on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for both films for a long time. And COVID-19 pandemic has led to a delay in the filming and post-production work of both films. Both Ayan Mukerji’s film and Siddharth Anand’s film were planned to be shot on a big scale.

With new restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government owing to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey revealed that set construction of both Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has been put on hold. Daily wage workers, who work under the studio department, will be suffering the most, reports Times Of India.

Ashok Dubey said to the publication, “There were three big sets that were under construction including Pathan which was being built on the helipad of Film city that involved the shooting of John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. Then there was the Brahmastra set and Vikram Motwane’s Andolan Pictures’ set that was also under construction. Each set had about 250 members from the setting department working every day and the work was supposed to go on for a month but this new lockdown will hit their livelihood.”

Zahid Shaikh of Cine Dancers Association (CDA) also said, “About 50 per cent of the workforce was back on sets but the government is asking the producers to avoid the crowd on the set. We are the first to get hit by this rule and as a result, several shoots have been cancelled.”

He further added, “There was a ‘Brahmastra’ song that needed 300 dancers, there was a Rohit Shetty song for ‘Cirkus’, one song to be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and there were quite a few outdoor shootings. Rehearsals of all the songs were done but now the shooting is cancelled. In the case of ‘Brahmastra’, first Ranbir Kapoor got Covid so we had to stop the work for 15 days and then Alia Bhatt got infected and now there’s a government mandate to not shoot big songs which is really unfortunate.”

