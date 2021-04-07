Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared photographs of her parents getting their second dose of the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention in her home state Himachal Pradesh. The actress said that she is now waiting for her turn to get vaccinated.

Sharing photographs of her mother and father getting the vaccine, Kangana tweeted: “My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh, no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quite good and happy… Waiting for my turn now.”

Kangana will next be seen in her upcoming film “Thalaivi” where she plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23.

The actress has been shooting for her another upcoming film “Tejas”, which is being directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana Ranaut was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of “Tejas”. Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.

