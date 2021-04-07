Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ram Setu co-star Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid-19. As per reports, 45 crew members of the film had tested positive too, which halted the shooting of the film for the time being.

We now learn that Jacqueline had undergone the test as a precautionary measure and was in isolation till the results came in negative. A source close to the actress revealed she underwent the test twice as a precaution.

A source Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “Jacqueline isolated herself as soon as she got the news of Akshay testing positive for Covid. She underwent the RT-PCR test twice to be sure, and has tested negative in both the rounds.”

Both ‘Ram Setu’ leading ladies – Jacquline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, had been in isolation till their reports came in. During times like these, it is important to take note of all measures to avoid the pandemic spreading more.

The Covid cases are at a high rise and many members of the industry have tested positive recently. Some of the actors who recently tested positive for the virus include Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and more.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has several projects under her belt. The actress will soon feature in Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Ram Setu, Bhoot Police and Cirkus.

