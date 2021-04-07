All seems uphill for actor Kartik Aaryan. After recently testing negative for COVID-19, the Luka Chuppi actor picked up a luxurious Lamborghini Urus for a whopping Rs 4.5 crore. Now, we hear the actor is all set to be signed on board another film. This fictional drama will be directed by Gunjan Saxena fame Sharan Sharma and will see Aaryan play cricketer.

As per reports, the actor is a huge fan of cricket and is excited to explore his sporting side in this still-untitled film. Read on for more news about this Sharma-Aaryan collaborating.

In a Pinkvilla reports, sources claim that Kartik Aaryan has met filmmaker Sharan Sharma several times in the last couple of months. The insider told the portal, “Kartik and Sharan have had multiple meetings over the last few months and are all set to team up on this ambitious film. It’s set against the backdrop of cricket and Kartik will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer in this film.”

Talking further about the Sharan Sharma-Kartik Aaryan film, the source added, “It’s not a biopic, but a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements. It’s work in progress at the moment.”

The insider also informed the portal that the actor is yet to sign the dotted lines.

Talking about when the film is likely to go on floors, the source close to the development said the timeline is being worked upon. Adding that plans are to begin shooting by the end of this year, the insider said, “The makers are in talks with a top A-list actress to come on board as the female lead and even the actress has shown keen interest in the script.”

The site also reported that Kartik Aaryan is expected to begin prep for his cricketer role soon, and the coaching sessions will start once he signs the contract. Are you excited to see Kartik play a cricketer on the silver screen? Let us know in the comments below.

