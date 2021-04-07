In a career spanning over 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan has made his way to the top all by himself. Be it wealth or stardom, the actor has achieved it all. Speaking on the same, once Jackie Shroff beautifully described SRK’s impression on him and why he is known as King Khan.

Advertisement

It traces back to 2014 when the team of Happy New Year including SRK, Jackie, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Farah Khan and others, held a promotional event. The event was attended by several media houses and it was a hell lot of fun. During the event, one media person asked Jackie to share his experience working with SRK.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in 4-5 films including King Uncle, One Two Ka Four, Devdas and Trimurti. In a reply to the media person, Jackie shared that SRK is very deep, very lonely and he rarely smiles. He also shared that he always says Tiger Shroff to look up to the Zero actor and be well-mannered, humble like him despite all the success.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff further added: “Jitna khush rehta hai, jitna khush dikhata hai…andar se utna hi akela hai. Raja hai na, pahad ke upar jaa ke dekh. Bottom se upar aya hai aur choti pakad ke rakha hai” (The way he (SRK) shows he’s happy to everyone, he’s very lonely inside. He’s lonely because he is at the top of a mountain).

Well, that’s great words for Shah Rukh Khan in perfect Jaggu dada style!

See the video below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his unofficially confirmed, Pathan. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand under YRF’s banner.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma Lifting Husband Virat Kohli & Screaming “Did I Do It” Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today, Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube