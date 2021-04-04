Siddharth Anand has silently made his place amongst the highly successful directors of Bollywood. 6 films old director hasn’t delivered a single flop in his career and his box office has only grown with each film. He gave Hrithik Roshan his first 150 crore+ grosser with Bang Bang and first 300 crores grosser to both Hrithik and Tiger Shroff with War. Now, the same magic is expected for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

The work on Pathan is in full swing and Siddharth Anand is passionately involved with the project to make it an action spectacle. We’re sure that the film will be no less than a visual treat. And it would be really good if the director might just tick in the most important check box.

Here the check box about which we are talking is Siddharth Anand’s tradition of releasing actioners on Gandhi Jayanti i.e. 2nd October. Anand had followed the same date for Bang Band and War. Both films arrived on 2nd October. Bang Bang went onto collect 181.03 crores and War earned 319 crores, thus proving to be the highest grossers in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s career. Now, we expect the same for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, but fans would be upset about it.

Yes, as we all know, Pathan is in a shooting stage and it’s really a BIG project. Even after the shoot gets completed, a lot of work will be left for the post-production stage. So, Siddharth Anand might follow his tradition of releasing actioners on Gandhi Jayanti. It won’t be a surprise if Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback is announced to arrive on 2nd October 2022.

Another interesting thing is that Anand has already announced Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and its arrival on 30th September 2022 (Just a 1-day gap from Gandhi Jayanti). So, it’s a thing to see if the director stays away from his lucky date or not.

