A couple of days back, Tiger Shroff fans saw a shocking piece of news circulating all over the internet. It was related to the Rambo remake, stating that Baahubali star Prabhas has replaced the young action star. Now, none other than Tiger himself has reacted to the reports.

For the unversed, Rambo remake was announced 3 years ago but hasn’t seen any expected developments. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who after War’s stupendous success, moved onto Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Even Tiger Shroff is jam-packed with projects like Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

With both director and actor busy with other projects, Rambo remake has got buried in the dust. Reportedly, the film was delayed and hence, the makers decided to go with Prabhas. But thankfully, Tiger Shroff has shut down all the gossip mills by saying, “Rubbish. Where on earth is this coming from, and why?” reports SpotboyE.

Now, that’s a big sigh of relief for all Tiger Shroff fans!

The Indian version of Rambo will be an official remake of Sylvester Stallone’s 1982 actioner, First Blood (the first instalment of Rambo).

Meanwhile, back in 2017, Sylvester Stallone had reacted to the news of the Rambo remake. On Instagram, he had written, “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it.” The reaction, as expected, had received a mixed reaction from the audience.

After facing a backlash from Tiger Shroff fans and some movie buffs, Sylvester Stallone had shared another post in which he wished good luck to Tiger. “Some people like to read into words and twist them.. good luck Tiger, go fight the good fight, keep punching, oh, for the Record, I DO NOT CONTROL THE RAMBO PROPERTY, The company “millennium ” does! They also own Expendables. Good luck with that one too,” as shared on Instagram.

