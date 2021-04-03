Salman Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood superstars and there’s no second thought to that! The actor belonged to a prominent family with the film background but took his own route to stardom. And today we will reveal to you about his first-ever job that paid him a total sum of Rs 75. Read on for all the details.

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 1989 with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. He then went onto be a part of Maine Pyar Kiya, which turned into a real game-changer for him. Today, he’s a superstar with celebrated filmography including Partner, Dabangg, Tiger franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and many more. But the journey wasn’t smooth.

Way before entering showbiz, Salman Khan worked as a background dancer for his first job. The actor danced for some show in the Taj hotel.

Salman Khan himself revealed the same in an interview with PTI. The Dabangg actor shared, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun.”

He continued, “Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

Well, today Salman Khan is the same actor who charges in crores for his movies. He’s come a long way and his journey is truly inspiring.

On the professional front, Khan will be next seen in Radhe. The film is slated for an Eid 2021 release. He also has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

