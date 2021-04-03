Somy Ali was one of the popular names in the Hindi film industry during the early ’90s. She has appeared in no more than films opposite many prominent actors like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty and Govinda.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress even revealed that she came to Mumbai inspired by a teenage crush on Salman Khan. She was also in a relationship with the actor for nearly eight years at that time. Now in the latest report, the actress has made some shocking statements about why she left Bollywood after appearing in only ten films.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Zoom Digital, Somy Ali revealed that she had a bad experience in Bollywood and shared an instance that made her uncomfortable in the film industry. She said, “A couple of directors tried to have s*x with me. I was in a horribly abusive relationship. So yes, it was pretty bad overall.”

When she was asked whether she has any plans to make a comeback in Bollywood, she said, “No. I did not have an interest then nor do I have any now. I was a complete misfit there.”

Somy Ali also revealed that during her eight-year-long relationships with Salman Khan she learned nothing. She said, “But I learned a lot of good things from his parents. The biggest thing I learned is that they never saw religion and treated every human being equally. Their home was open to everyone and love permeated throughout their house especially from Salma (Salman’s mother) aunty.”

Now the 45-year-old former actress runs a non-profit organisation named No More Tears. She said that she started the organisation to turn her horrors into something amazingly positive.

Must Read: Salman Khan Tweets Are Now Getting T-Shirt Prints & This May Not Be A Bad Idea After All!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube