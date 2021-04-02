Salman Khan is one such actor who is known for his witty answers and comebacks. He is unstoppable and unbeatable when it comes to such quirky replies. He is a star on Twitter, and his tweets are filled with gyaan’s which we would love to follow in our real lives. But have you ever thought of printing his tweets on a T-shirt? If not, then maybe you can get an idea from this fan.

We have to admit that Salman’s Twitter page is a world of its own. When the industry’s Bhai is not tweeting out promos and trailers of his upcoming movies, Khan is busy giving out gyaan in the form of tweets that have, over the years, achieved a cult following. Keep scrolling further to have a look at the T-shirt printed by one of the fans.

This crazy fan with Instagram handle @drSalunkheHere shared her wild concept with the world on her Insta page. She wrote, “getting old Salman Khan tweets printed on a t-shirt for motivation.” You must be wondering which tweet motivated her to do this? Then let us share that too with you all.

“Don’t waste your time on these bakwass things . not important, important is that u r so busy that u don’t have any time for this rubbish… (sic),” Salman Khan tweeted back in 2015. Check out the tweet below :

Don't waste your time on these bakwass things . not important, important is that u r so busy that u don't have any time for this rubbish — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Bringing her concept to reality, @drSalunkheHere tweeted a photo of her new t-shirt that had the wise words uttered by bhai. Check out the post below:

it started with a thought, and now we're here pic.twitter.com/OfVDOkGGac — Srishti Garg (@drSalunkheHere) April 1, 2021

Well, if you haven’t read all the tweets on Salman Khan’s page then you missed out on a lot of gyaan we must say. His Twitter page is what we all need when we are feeling low or lack motivation. Check out some of the amazing tweets from his page.

Thought for the day . Hmmmmmmmm ahhhhhhhhhhh , jaane do aaj kuch mat soocho . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2014

Sub theek ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

Wat is this — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2014

Bhishum bhishum dhishum dhishum dhard ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa dishkayon . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2010

Aapna kya lena dena — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2010

Challo tweets khatam. So jao ya appna kaam karo. B happy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Would you like to get a t-shirt printed with some of Salman Khan’s gyaan as well?

