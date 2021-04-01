It has been reported that Salman Khan is currently in the midst of shooting for one of his upcoming films Tiger 3, which is the next instalment from one of his most awaited franchises.

It is now being speculated that the superstar, in all likelihood is going to be juggling between completing a shoot schedule for Tiger 3 in Mumbai and promoting for his Eid release, Radhe.

Radhe is slated to release on May 13th in theatres and the promotions for it will begin towards the later half of April. On the other hand, the shoot for Tiger 3 will continue till the end of May.

Salman Khan’s team has put all plans in place to take extra precautions to handle the promotions of the film, Radhe, given the rise in Covid cases. All the safety protocols will be strictly adhered to.

Salman Khan came to the rescue of theatre owners when he decided to release the film in theatres for them. He is no less than a messiah for being the first one to take this brave decision of releasing the film in theatres during this highly uncertain time of the pandemic.

It was only after Salman that the other actors got the confidence of releasing their film in theatres. Are you excited? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

