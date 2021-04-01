Kangana Ranaut is all geared up to release her next magnum opus Thalaivi that is set to hit theatres on April 23. Yesterday, while filmmakers once again are postponing their films, the makers of the Jayalalithaa biopic announced that they will not shift from their planned date, and the film will release even amid the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Advertisement

Turns out Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to the news and has called herself the saviour of Bollywood. Kangana expressed that the world will remember that she came to save the industry with a 100 crore film, and while doing that she also managed to take a dig at Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Read on to know everything you should and also what Ranaut has to say.

Advertisement

In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut said that they did everything they can to throw her out. She said Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and big heroes are now hiding, but she is coming out with a 100 crore film to save Bollywood. Kangana wrote, “They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood.”

Kangana Ranaut added, “History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens, remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don’t mess with the mother).”

History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child,was destined to be their saviour,you never know life have many ways of amusing us,if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकि माँ माँ होती है — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, this is the second time in the last fortnight that Kangana has taken a dig at Karan Johar. Last week she compared him with Simi Garewal and said his chat show is all about bitching and useless talks.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Rambo Remake: Prabhas To Replace Tiger Shroff In This Siddharth Anand Directorial?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube