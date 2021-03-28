Kangana Ranaut, an actress with four Nation Film Awards in her kitty, has a full year of back-to-back projects. While many are household owing to the pandemic, the actress is busy shooting one film after another. At the moment, the Fashion actress is busy filming some action scenes in the hot sun. Appreciating her work, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had some positive words for her.

While acknowledging his kind words, Kangana spoke about being an ‘unwanted girl child’ and being a need for all. Read their conversation below.

A couple of hours ago, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared the news of shooting action scenes in the heat. She wrote, “Action in almost 50 degrees. When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me”

Replying to her tweet, Vivek Agnihotri bestowed her with compliments. Hailing her’ relentless energy,’ the filmmaker tweeted, “I think @KanganaTeam must get an award only for her relentless energy, working non-stop, doing amazing films after films, during the toughest Covid period. Imagine from Jayalalita to action to Air Force… a kind of life to die for. A lot of young actors must learn from her.”

Responding to his compliment, Kangana Ranaut wrote back, “I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians. I love my work, not for money, not for fame. When best of the world look at me and say ‘only you can do it’ I know I may have been unwanted but I was needed. Much needed (red heart).”

This isn’t the first time the Queen actress has spoken about being an unwanted kid. In a conversation during an International Women’s Day event in 2016, Kangana had said, “When I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with that fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has multiple projects lined up, including Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas. Besides these, she is also set to be in talks for a spiritual sequel to Manikarnika and a political drama wherein she will play former PM, Indira Gandhi.

