Kangana Ranaut is on a filming spree, and the actor has been working relentlessly to complete the multiple projects she is on board. One of the most anticipated films that have her is Tejas. The film stars Ranaut as an Air Force officer and is an exciting part. To mark Kangana’s birthday, the makers of the film released a news still from the film. The still has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more and also don’t forget to vote.

The new look contrary to the past two, zooms into the frame and is a close up of Kangana Ranaut. Dressed in the blue Air Force uniform, the actor looks dashing. The picture in all depicts power and positivity and is as radiant as it can be. The film which is being backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Touted to be a war drama the film has already gone on floors and Kangana has been sharing updates from the sets.

Catch the glimpse here and vote:

For those waiting for Kangana Ranaut donning the uniform of an Indian Airforce Pilot, your wait is all set to get over with Tejas. Good news for the fans is that the shootings schedule for the film is out and it’ll go on floors very soon.

In this section of ‘How’s The Hype?’, we bring you yet another still from the film in which we can distinctively see Kangana Ranaut’s look as the Airforce Pilot. With content in her eyes, Kangana looks sharp and sleek in this new still. Well, you decide for yourself about how much this excites you by participating in the poll below.

Tejas First Look Ft. Kangana Ranaut On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll with back to back announcements and the kind of women-centric projects she has been taking up has grabbed all the eyeballs. The talented actress also signed and announced RSVP’s next film Tejas in which she will play the role of an airforce pilot.

Now, making it to our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens will rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie. So, it will be interesting to look out for the film’s reception amongst the audience.

For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .

Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled – TEJAS#KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains @rsvpmovies #Tejas pic.twitter.com/m4qHNJufAL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2020

The first look of Kangana Ranaut was released recently and it became viral on social media soon. Dressed in uniform and wearing sunglasses, Kangana totally rocked the look of a female airforce officer.

While the excitement of the film has started building, you tell us how much did you like the first look of the actress from Tejas.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas will be RSVP’s second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely success “Uri: The Surgical Strike” which released in January last year.

Informing about the movie, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted: “#Tejas it’s not only a fighter jet but also Kangana’s name in the film, she always wanted to play a soldier and her dream came trues, after Manikarnika another war film but this time action will be in the sky, Jai Hind.”

Tejas will go on floors very soon and is slated to release in April 2021.

