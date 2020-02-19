’83: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh As Romi Dev-Kapil Dev – ‘Reel To Real’ Soulmates & Vice Versa

After much-anticipation and massive buzz, finally, the makers of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ’83 are coming up with promos that both Bollywood, as well as Cricket fans, have been long waiting for. Earlier it was the character looks of the entire cast, and now it is Deepika Padukone’s look as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev, that is creating the buzz amongst cine-goers.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to their social media pages to share the first look as Kapil & Romi, who have posed hand-in-hand. As they both adorably smile, one can notice Deepika in short hair as she dons a black turtle neck top along with a pink skirt. The uncanny resemblance with the former captain’s wife is something that one cannot miss out, and clearly Kabir Khan and makers have put in a lot of effort to get the character look to the T.

On the other hand, Ranveer in the picture is seen donning the uniform, with a navy blue blazer that has Kapil Dev’s name as the Indian Cricket Captain engraved on it, and his signature smile, which again remains on-point.

Deepika Padukone also took to her Twitter page and shared her experience of working in ’83. The Chhapaak actress wrote, “To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…” #Thisis83”.

Director Kabir Khan too added, “I have always thought of Deepika as a phenomenal actress and when I was thinking of casting for Romi Dev’s role, I could only think of her. Romi has a charming and positive energy and Deepika has captured that with perfection. Her easy chemistry with Ranveer will also help in portraying the relationship that Kapil and Romi share. I’m delighted that Deepika has been such an integral part of our journey.”

’83 essays former India skipper Kapil Dev’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to victory against the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983.

The film is slated for a release on April 10th, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!