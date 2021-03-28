Someone rightly said that beauty must be appreciated. Going by this thought, Amitabh Bachchan did not waste much time and took to his Instagram to compliment Kriti Sanon’s picture. The actress had posted a gorgeous picture of herself on the gram, and indeed she looked stunning. We are sure even Big B would have been mesmerized by her picture and hence left a “Wow” comment below it.

Now, Big B would not have thought that his comment would invite a meme fest on Twitter. In fact, this is definitely one of the strangest and weirdest reasons the veteran actor would have ever grabbed headlines. But the Internet is a crazy place, as we say, and the memes are actually hilarious. Keep scrolling further to see them.

Amitabh Bachchan happened to comment “wow,” alongside a red heart emoticon on Kriti Sanon’s picture. The comment is now going viral on social media. Apparently, trolls have found new meme material and have been making memes on the veteran actor’s comment on Kriti’s post. Check them out below:

After seeing Amitabh Bachchan's comment on Kriti Sanon post Le Rekhaji pic.twitter.com/YptkKkG3P7 — Meme.seva.kendra (@MemeSevaKendra) March 27, 2021

Talking about the dress, Kriti Sanon slipped into a crepe draped maxi dress adorned with quirky geometric patterns in different shades of pink, blue, green and black. The dress featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and a risqué thigh-high slit. It also had figure-sculpting detail on the torso and a flowy bottom, which added a hint of sexiness to her gorgeous look. The perfect tan and the sultry look was like a cherry on the cake.

Well, poor Big B would have never thought that his kind gesture will land him in a spot like this. Well, if you haven’t got a chance to look at Kriti’s much-talked-about picture, then have a look at it below:

on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, to name a few. He has Mayday, Aankhen 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Jhund, to name a few. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has loads of Bollywood movies in her kitty as well. She will be next seen in Mimi, in which she plays a pregnant woman. She has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Adipurush with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Housefull 5 to name a few.

