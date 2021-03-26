Coronavirus Pandemic hit the world last year which has severely affected many small-time workers in the film and television industry as well. Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan helped many small-time workers and one of them was Suchismita Routray, a young camera assistant from Bollywood, who had also lost her job due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the young camera assistant had to move to her home town in Odisha’s Cuttack, where she began selling momos. Now the 22-year-old camera assistant has opened up about her financial woes and how the stars had helped her to get back to her hometown.

Advertisement

Suchismita Routray, who has been in the film industry for nearly six years, revealed to India Today that how she was left with no help in Mumbai. She said, “I didn’t have the money to return home. Thankfully Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan funded our entire crew to return to their respective hometowns.”

After returning home, she began selling momos and the recipe she had learnt from her roommate in Mumbai. Selling momos, she earned Rs 300- 400 in a day from her stall in Cuttack’s Jhanjirimangala. She said to the publication, “I had lots of projects in hand to work with, even I was about to start a project in Mumbai before the pandemic broke out. Later, the situation deteriorated during the pandemic. Following the outbreak, as I was unable to find any new assignment, I had to return to my native place in February.”

Not only Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, but many celebs like Sonu Sood, Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty had also helped their fellow Bollywood colleagues. Sony even went out of his way to help many migrant workers back to their homes in buses, trains and on flights.

Must Read: Mogul Starring Aamir Khan Is Still On Track, Bhushan Kumar Reveals It Will Go On Floors In 2022 – Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube