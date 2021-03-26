Making politically incorrect statements and then clarifying his motive has been Dharmendra’s regular job in his time of glory. But did you know once, in a fun mood, he ended up trolling his wife, Hema Malini? Yes, you read that right. The veteran actor once made fun of her viral video and then also apologised for the same.

If you are aware, Hema Malini’s political campaign in the 2019 elections for BJP, drew many eyeballs. Not just for her social work, but the veteran actor also turned out to be the most trending meme material in the phase. The video that went the most viral was her cleaning the Parliament surrounding with a broom on her hand. Her weirdly handling the broom raised many eyebrows and in no time that became an Internet conversation. Below is what followed and everything you want to know about the same.

After Hema Malini’s video with the broom went viral, Twitterati stormed the microblogging site with their reactions to the same. One of them decided to include Dharmendra in the conversation and asked him if the Bagbaan actor has ever lifted a broom before this. And guess what, the Sholay fame replied too. But he was in a fun mood and decided to troll his wife.

Dharmendra in reply wrote that, yes she has in the films and he also felt she looked novice to him. And that he has helped his mother when he was a child. He wrote, “Yes (she has picked the broom) in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai (she looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms).”

But turned out Dharmendra later realised his mistake and decided to rectify it. He apologised for the tweet about Hema Malini and wrote, “Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon. Kuch bhi ki bhawna ko. Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log. Tweet Badshah. Kuch bhi kiya… baat bhi… tauba tauba…. Kabhi na karoonga.”

