Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, where she will be sharing interesting anecdotes about late actor Rishi Kapoor. Her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will appear on the episode via videos. Scroll down to know more.

As the show is celebrating the veteran actor’s journey in life and cinema, Ranbir and Riddhima will join the show through a video to ad fun to the episode. A special promo was released by the channel and we get a sneak peak of their video messages.

In his message, Ranbir Kapoor was seen explaining how he and his sister were enrolled in music classes as kids and teacher was ready to take on his sister as a student but not Ranbir. He said, “Muhe abhi bhi yaad hai ki jab hum chhote the toh mom ne mujhe aur Riddhima ko classical singing classes mein bharti kiya tha. Jo hamaare guruji the, class ke baad mummy ke paas guruji gaye aur bole ‘main aapki beti ko toh sikha paaunga lekin jo aapka beta hai, uske paas na sur na taal ki understanding hai toh please aap ise karate classes mein bharti kijiye. Kyunki unse toh yeh na ho payega.'”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also appeared on the video message and called her mother Neetu Kapoor ‘iron lady’ of the family. Rishi Kapoor’s friends Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra and Prem Chopra, also had video messages. After listening to their messages, Neetu was overwhelmed.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu then also shared her love story. She said, “After chasing every girl one day he comes to me and says that he likes me and he finds me very simple and genuine. From there we started dating. I still remember we both were out at different places for different shoots and he sent me a telegram saying ‘Sikhni Yaad Aayi’ and from that day I was in love with him. I wanted to celebrate Rishi today but, looking at these videos and love from his legendary friends, I am just emotional and feeling overwhelmed.”

