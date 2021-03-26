The wordplay has always been a trick to escape the scissors of the censor board and there have been individuals who nailed the smart act. Amongst one such names is late legendary actor, Dada Kondke, who played with the censor the way none of the filmmakers would even dare to. Out of all such bunch of examples, the one which had grabbed all the eyeballs was Bhaag DK Bose song from Aamir Khan’s Delhi Belly.

For the unversed, Delhi Belly featured Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The film was produced under Aamir Khan Productions. The film was a huge success thanks to its quirky content, but more than anything else, it was its chartbuster song, Bhaag DK Bose, which made all the noises.

Sounding like a Hindi cuss word, Bhaag DK Bose became a sensational hit as seem to be a deliberate attempt of mocking the censor board. Moreover, there were some people who took objection over it. Earlier, we have seen in the cases of Sheila Ki Jawani and Munni Badnaam Hui, where girls named Sheila and Munni had to suffer. Similarly, a man named, Dilip Kumar Bose (DK Bose) had expressed his displeasure over Aamir Khan’s insensitivity for letting make such double meaning songs.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Dilip Kumar Bose, the general secretary of the Hindustan Football Club, had shared that Bhaag DK Bose has made him infamous. He also shared that he didn’t expect such a thing from Aamir Khan.

“I’m a fan of Aamir Khan, but I feel he’s been a bit insensitive. It’s not just about me, I’m sure there must be other DK Boses as well. They will be complaining about how the ever-vigilant censor board let this pass,” Dilip Kumar had said.

