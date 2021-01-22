Imran Khan and Avantika Malik dated for a long time before eventually tying the knot in 2011. However, the marriage didn’t last long and they revealed their separation publicly. It has been almost a year now and both have maintained silence over the same.

Several reports claimed that the consequent fights between the couple were the reason behind their separation. However, now the latest report claims a different reason behind their alleged separation. Read on to know more details.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the biggest crack in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s marriage was caused by a third wheel. A source said to the publication, “Imran and Lekha have been seeing each other for some time. Lekha’s husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close buddies but a roaring affair between the two started without anyone’s knowledge. In fact, after Avantika moved out of the bungalow, Imran has started introducing Lekha to his circle as well. This has also brought Lekha’s marriage on the brink of a breakdown. Both the families are completely scattered at this point.”

The report further claims that the Delhi Belly actor has apparently rented or bought a place near his own house, to meet his new ladylove. A neighbour said to the publication, “Lekha can be spotted going in and out of the building in the wee hours. It is very close to his own house at Pali Hill, Bandra. Imran is waiting for the divorce to come through to announce this new relationship.”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik recently made headlines for posting serious truth bomb’ on her social media handle. In her post, she shared how hard marriage and divorce are. She also reflected on the problems that arise due to obesity, being in debt, and more.

Avantika‘s message on Instagram read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Sharing the message, Avantika captioned it, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.”

What do you think about the rumours regarding Imran Khan’s alleged affair with Lekha Washington? Let us know in the comments.

