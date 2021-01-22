Although there hasn’t been any official announcement for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan but the film has been making a lot of noise ever since the rumours first surfaced. A while ago, director Siddharth Anand got into a nasty brawl with an assistant director on the sets and it has been the talk of the town off late.

SRK starrer is backed by YRF studios and now reportedly Aditya Chopra who happens to be the headman of the firm has tightened the security on the gates.

According to a source close to SpotboyE, post the unfortunate incident between Siddharth Anand and the AD, Shah Rukh Khan is worried for the safety of women on the sets of Pathan.

“This is something that has never happened before, and that too on the sets of a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Adi isn’t taking it lightly. He has ordered a probe into the incident,” the source said.

“We can’t have the men brawling on a set,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pinkvilla revealed the true incident that happened on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer and said, “The report that director Siddharth Anand and an assistant director got into a fight is absolutely baseless and untrue. Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light-man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious. But a junior artist was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it.”

“Siddharth Anand first instructed the said person to not to do the same as it was highly insensitive. However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That’s when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to hand over his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That’s the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect.” the source added.

