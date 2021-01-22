Vijay Sethupathi is on a roll with signing back to back big projects in the entertainment industry. Reportedly, the Master actor will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s next opposite Katrina Kaif and it’s going to be a 90-minute film with no intermission. Read to know the scoop here.

Sriram’s next starring these two superstars have been making a lot of noise lately among the cine buffs and their fans are desperately waiting for the official announcement.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the details on the project and said, “It’s yet another film from Sriram that would keep the viewers on the edge of their seat, and this time around, he is planning it as a straight 90-minute film. In-fact, the story is written in a way that it does not even warrant an interval. It’s going to follow a fast-paced pattern of storytelling, that Sriram is synonymous with, and there won’t be any breaks in between.”

The source also revealed that Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer will be shot in 30-days in real locations in Pune and some parts of Mumbai.

“It’s going to be a well-planned schedule with maximum edit work done in the script itself. While many filmmakers prefer to have prolonged schedule with excessive stock footage, with Sriram, what he shoots is what will translate on the screen. He is being sure on the stuff he wants to film with the leading pair, more so in the covid times, to avoid being outdoors for a longer period,” the source added.

Reportedly, the film will be produced by Sriram Raghavan himself but the production house is yet to come on board for the project.

Are y’all excited to see Sriram working his magic again with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi this time? Tell us in the comments below.

