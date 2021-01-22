Yet another rumour bites the dust. Off late, there have been murmurs around Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom opting for straight-to-OTT release. It was being said that since there is still uncertainty of theatres opening to 100% occupancy, the makers have decided to take a digital route since the final product is ready for a few months. As has turned out, there is no truth to any such developments.

“This is what you a call a typical ‘fake news’”, informs our well-placed source, “Bell Bottom was always made for theatres and that’s how it will remain as well. There are some news pieces that have some sort of semblance at least but this one has no head or tail to it. It is truly a figment of someone’s imagination and pretty mischievous as well. It was truly uncalled for.”

In fact the ‘news’ was all the more surprising as it came at a time when there are talks of Akshay Kumar’s another biggie Sooryavanshi bracing up for a theatrical release soon.

“Exactly,” our sources continues, “When that pretty much paves the way for Bollywood to finally open its floodgates, why would any biggie decide to bypass theatrical release and opt for OTT to begin with. It’s not as if there are no good release dates available. The year is still wide open. Whenever Akshay wants, he can bring his film.”

That’s correct because the only weekend in the foreseeable future that is booked is that of Eid when Salman Khan brings in Radhe. Just at the time when distributors and exhibitors are now bracing up for good times back for one and all, murmurs like the one surrounding Bell Bottom only end up creating unnecessary confusion.

No wonder, with the confirmation coming in that Bell Bottom would be arriving in theatres first, Akshay Kumar fans can rejoice that soon enough they would have two of his biggies, the other being Sooryavanshi, releasing at the big screen soon.

