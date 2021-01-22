Harry Styles has found love again. It was recently revealed that the One Direction fame singer is dating Olivia Wilde. The duo is working on their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling. It is where their love blossomed and clearly, there was no going back. But are they already expecting a child together? Read on for all the scoop!

Advertisement

For the unversed, the romance was confirmed when Harry took Olivia as his plus one at his manager’s wedding. Reports suggest that only 16 people were a part of the ceremony due to the pandemic situation. Despite that, Styles took his lover and they were spotted hand in hand as they arrived!

Advertisement

But a baby, isn’t that too soon? A source close to Woman’s Day claims that Harry Styles ‘”has finally found the woman he wants to have kids with.” Adding that his friends mention it to be his “most serious relationship ever,” and Olivia Wilde has “taken him by surprise.”

The rumours don’t stop there. The magazine continues that Harry Styles is “not a fan of marriage… he can’t wait to be a father.” The report continues to mention that the One Direction member sees Olivia Wilde as the mother to his kids someday. Their relationship is “not just physical.”

However, leading Hollywood police Gossip Cop has busted these claims. The website points out how the source never mentioned that Olivia is pregnant at the first place. Let alone, anything else. Furthermore, their piece confirms that the couple is not planning any baby anytime soon!

So take a sigh of relief, Harry Styles fans!

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde recently took to Instagram to announce that the Don’t Worry Darling shoot has resumed again! The actress-director has restricted her comment section owing to all the backlash she’s been receiving from a section of users. For those confused, Olivia is being targeted because she’s dating Harry!

Don’t Worry Darling also stars Florence Pugh and Dakota Johnson!

Must Read: Bridgerton: Netflix Renews The Show For 2nd Season, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube