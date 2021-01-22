Daniel Craig‘s final appearance as James Bond is getting pushed for eternity. Earlier, it was production work which caused a delay, then it was the pandemic (obviously). From November 2020, No Time To Die was pushed to April 2021 which, as speculated, was pushed for another 1 or 2 months.

Now, some strong reports are flowing in, all the way through insiders. It seems fans will have to wait a bit much longer than the official date that was announced. The spy film is said to be getting postpone by 5-6 months. Yes, and we know it’s really disheartening.

Reportedly, the makers of No Time To Die are adamant to release their spy film in theatres only and that too in full force. As pandemic restrictions still exist, they are once again taking one step back. The film might now get pushed to October, November or December. Also, it’s been said that NTTD’s postponement might influence a huge number of big releases.

Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, No Time To Die seems locked for a release in the last quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, apart from Daniel Craig as an MI6 agent, the 25th instalment of the franchise also features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain Safin and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

As this is the last time Daniel Craig playing the 007 legend, the reports have that the studio is on the lookout for a new James Bond. The buzz was that Henry Cavill, Harry Styles, and a few more in the run.

