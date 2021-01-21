



Advertisement

That ‘70s Show was one of the most popular sitcoms of our times. One of the leading stars Danny Masterson has been grabbing all eyeballs for the wrong reasons from quite some time now. He was charged in June with three counts of r*pe by force or fear, after allegedly r*ping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Masterson’s defence lawyer Tom Mesereau entered a plea of not guilty on the three counts on behalf of his client. Continue reading further to know all the truth.

Advertisement

According to reports in Metro, That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson, 44, was not present at the arraignment hearing in Los Angeles. The LA County DA’s office confirmed that the actor’s case would be back in Los Angeles Superior Court on March 24. The star faces up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.

Since his first court appearance in June, Danny Masterson’s arraignment has been delayed several times and ended up coinciding with President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Prosecutors alleged that Masterson r*ped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. Masterson is also accused of r*ping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and he is accused of r*ping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home sometime between October and December of that year.

All of the alleged assaults are said to have happened at Masterson’s home and came at the height of Masterson’s fame as he starred as Steven Hyde on the retro sitcom. That ’70s Show alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to file s**ual assault charges against Danny Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged. Mesereau, whose has previously represented Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby, said in a previous court appearance that the charges against the actor were the result of unfair hype from media outlets and political pressure to prosecute his client.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Suffered A Panic Attack On Our Friend Sets: “I Was Running Around, Laughing & Then Started Crying”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube