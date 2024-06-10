Danny Masterson's Ex-Wife, Bijou Phillips Is Dating This A-Lister's Former Fiance

Danny Masterson’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is reportedly moving forward with her love life months after filing for divorce from the “That 70’s Show” star. Danny Masterson was convicted on two counts of forcible r*pe last year. Following his conviction, his wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in September 2023.

Now, Phillips, who was part of Scientology for decades, along with her ex-husband Danny Masterson and 10-year-old daughter, is reportedly moving on with this A-lister’s well-known former flame. According to US Weekly, Bijou Phillips is dating denim entrepreneur Jamie Mazur.

Mazur was reportedly engaged to supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio for a decade and shares two children, Noah, 11, and Anja, 15. They parted ways in 2018.

Meanwhile, Bijou Phillips, who quit Scientology earlier this year, has reportedly been seeing Mazur for two months. The source told the publication, “Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time.”

The source also added that Danny Masterson’s ex-wife has been focusing on self-care and getting away with friends. The source added, “Her friends have been taking her out to get her mind off things during the divorce and to meet new people.”

According to the source, Danny Masterson’s ex-wife seems determined to put her past behind her after her husband’s conviction. In January, a source told the publication, “Bijou is trying to put the whole sordid mess behind her and concentrate on building a new chapter.”

According to US Weekly, she appears to be doing just that. Last month, Phillips jetted off to the South of France with pals Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Tish Weinstock, Sasha Pivovarova, Héloïse Agostinelli, and Paris Jackson.

