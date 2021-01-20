Thala Ajith is one of the biggest superstars in Tamil Cinema. When his films are released in theatres, it is nothing short of a celebration for his fans. His fans even rejoice when unseen pictures of their favourite star are shared on social media.

Similarly, now an unseen picture of Ajith and his wife Shalini with Michael Jackson’s look-alike is going viral on social media.

Interestingly, some fans even believed that the one in the picture was in fact MJ. Take a look at the picture below:

Currently, Ajith is busy shooting for upcoming cop drama Valimai helmed by Nerkonda Paarvai’s director H Vinoth. The makers have successfully completed a schedule in North India. Now the makers will be travelling to South Africa to start the next schedule. Some of the major sequences of the film will be shot there.

Recent reports claimed that the 49-year-old actor sustained an injury on the sets while shooting for a stunt sequence on his bike. He will be seen racing superbikes and the film will a mix of action and sentiment.

Talking about the casting of the film, the makers have not made any official announcement, but the rumours suggest that Huma Qureshi is the leading lady and Karthikeya features as the main antagonist. Reports also suggest that Raj Ayyappa and Sumithra will be seen in crucial roles.

Celebrated music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. Fans are expecting that the makers will announce the official release date of Valimai’s first look poster soon.

Thala Ajith has worked in more than 50 films to date. He is the recipient of four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Apart from being an actor, he is also a motor car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series (2010).

So what do you think about the unseen pictures of Ajith and Shalini? Let us know in the comments.

