Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar popularly known as Thala Ajith will be celebrating his 49th birthday today. Thala Ajith’s birthday is no less than a festival for his fans, as his followers and admirers assures to trend their favourite star on his special day on social media.

Like many other superstars in our country, Thala Ajith too had a rough start in his acting career. During the initial years of his career, the actor had been through tough phases following movie failures and harsh criticism from the audience.

But over the years, things have completely changed and Thala Ajith is now at peak of his career, with many successful films to his credit, mass fan following across the world, and also is without a doubt one of the most sought after actors down south.

Today on the occasion of his 49th Birthday, we at Koimoi bring you 5 lesser-known facts about Thala Ajith.

1) Passion for car racing

Not many know that Thala Ajith since his school days have been very fond of racing cars and bikes. It was in the year 2010 when the Kollywood superstar participated in Formula 2 championship. The actor also competed in various racing circuits in India held in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. He also took part in racing tournaments abroad including Germany and Malaysia. After a one-off race during the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002, where he finished in fourth place, he was signed in for inaugural BMW Formula Championship where he completed the race at 12th position.

2) Hindi debut with Asoka

Not many have noticed that Thala Ajith had played Shah Rukh Khan’s evil stepbrother in Santosh Sivan’s period drama Asoka which released back in 2001. Asoka was Thala Ajith’s official Bollywood debut. It was only a few years back at an award function in Chennai where Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience working with Ajith, as he mentioned that despite being so popular with immense fan following and long list of successful films, the Tamil star was very humble and cool during the shoot of Askoa and never had any starry attitude.

3) Amazing cook

Apart from his love for acting and passion for racing, the star actor is also very fond of cooking. One of the many things which he can cook with perfection and make people drool is biryani. Thala Ajith is very fond of biryani and doesn’t mind cooking the same for the unit members and those close to him. The actor has showcased his culinary skills during the shoot of his earlier releases Billa, Veeram, Mankatha, and others, which had the crew and cast of the mentioned films asking for more.

4) Telugu debut

Very few are aware that Thala Ajith made his acting debut with Telugu and not Tamil. No doubt that his act in Tamil films has earned him success, recognition, and fame, but the star actor’s first film in his acting career was Telugu film Prema Pusthakam which released in 1993. And so far in his acting career spanning over 26 years, the actor never ventured in another Telugu film.

5)Silent Humanitarian

Thala Ajith apart from acting is also known for his down to earth and helping nature. He has never shied away from lending a helping hand to those in need. The actor has stepped forward for various charities and foundations, and have made huge donations to various causes without publicizing it.

