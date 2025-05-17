Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, has finally taken an exit from theatres. It was on May 8 that the biggie premiered on OTT, and just a week later, it wrapped up its theatrical run. Released amid high expectations, the film failed to meet the desired outcome. Though it turned out to be the highest-grossing film for the Kollywood superstar, it couldn’t make it big and ended its run below the 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Mixed reception spoils the party

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the Kollywood action comedy was released on April 10, 2025. Upon its release, the magnum opus opened to mixed reviews from critics. Though Thala Ajith was praised for his screen presence and whistle-worthy act, other aspects like story and screenplay were criticised. This eventually had an impact on the run as after a strong start, the film failed to maintain momentum for long.

Good Bad Ugly closes its run below 250 crores globally

Good Bad Ugly recorded a solid start of 50.84 crore gross globally, becoming Ajith Kumar’s biggest opener. But after such a start, it saw big drops due to mixed word-of-mouth. In India, after staying in theatres for over a month, the film wrapped up at 153.75 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 181.42 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Overseas, Good Bad Ugly posted a good sum of 66 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office ride ended at 247.42 crore gross.

Worldwide closing collection breakdown:

India net – 153.75 crores

India gross – 181.42 crores

Overseas gross – 66 crores

Worldwide gross – 247.42 crores

Secures a losing verdict!

Reportedly, the Ajith Kumar starrer was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, it earned 153.75 crores, thus facing a deficit of 46.25 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office. For Ajith, it’s another major disappointment after Vidaamuyarchi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

