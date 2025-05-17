Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has entered the last leg at the box office, and the film is still not refusing to surrender, crossing some or the other milestone every single day. In 28 days, the film stands at a gross total of 139.34 crore worldwide.

Akshay Kumar’s 4th Highest Grosser Post-COVID

The courtroom drama helmed by Karan S Tyagi also stars R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday is in the lead. It is currently Akshay Kumar’s fourth highest-grossing film post-COVID after Singham Again, Sooryavanshi, and Sky Force.

Kesari Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office

Kesari Chapter 2 is the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 at the worldwide box office after Chhaava, Sikandar, Raid 2, and Sky Force! Interestingly, Akshay Kumar is the only actor with two entries in the top 5 list.

Here is the breakdown of the drama at the Indian and worldwide box office after 28 days.

India net: 90.55 crore

India gross: 106.84 crore

Overseas gross: 32.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 139.34 crore

Will Kesari Chapter 2 Enter Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 Films?

Kesari Chapter 2 currently stands at a total collection of 139.34 crore worldwide. To enter the list of top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar, it needs to earn a total of 203.35 crore, axing Kesari, the tenth highest-grossing film of Akshay Kumar‘s career. The Kesari sequel is still 64.01 crore away from this milestone, and it will not be on the list, considering the film’s current pace.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar’s career at the box office worldwide. (All collections in gross)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz : 311.27 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore 2.0: 275 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Rustom: 218.80 crore Kesari: 203.05 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 15: Only 12.55 Crore More For Ajay Devgn’s Next Big Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News