It has been 15 days and Raid 2 has been performing with a steady pace at the box office. The drama helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta stands at a total gross collection of 187.45 crore at the worldwide box office. The film would witness another jump with the upcoming third weekend.

Ajay Devgn’s Next Box Office Milestone!

The next big milestone for the film would be entering the 200-crore club at the worldwide box office, which is currently 12.55 crore away. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s film is swiftly moving towards this milestone!

Raid 2 To Axe Singham Returns Worldwide Box Office

After entering the 200 crore club, Ajay Devgn would slash his own Singham Returns, which had a lifetime collection of 201 crore gross worldwide. With the 200 crore club entry, Ajay Devgn will also axe Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2’s 200.64 crore gross worldwide!

Here is the breakdown of the drama at the Indian and worldwide box office after 15 days.

India net: 140.22 crore

India gross: 165.45 crore

Overseas gross: 22 crore

Worldwide gross: 187.45 crore

Ajay Devgn’s Top 5 Worldwide Box Office Grossers

Raid 2 is currently the tenth highest-grosser worldwide for Ajay Devgn‘s career. While it has surpassed the lifetime total of Son Of Sardaar and Bholaa already, it is a whisker away to surpass Golmaal 3’s lifetime collection. However, it would be interesting to see if the film jumps and enters the top 5 by the end of its lifetime run.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Ajay Devgn’s career at the box office worldwide. (All collections in gross)

Singham Again: 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 364.81 crore Drishyam 2: 339.89 crore Golmaal Again: 310.67 crore Total Dhamaal: 223.36 crore Shaitaan: 216.18 crore Singham Returns: 201 crore Bol Bachchan: 150.99 crore Golmaal 3: 143.41 crore Raid 2: 140.65 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

