Raj Kumar Gupta has knocked it out of the park with another success in his kitty. We’re talking about the crime thriller, Raid 2, which is now the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. But that’s not it, in only 13 days, it has helped Ajay Devgn attain the 1000 crore post-Covid milestone! Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Raid 2 Box Office Collections

Co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the crime thriller was released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with May Day. It opened to mixed reviews but shined bright with massive footfalls at the ticket windows. In 13 days, Raid 2 has accumulated 133.92 crores at the Indian box office. It is made on an estimated budget of 120 crores and is now a profitable affair!

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID grossers!

It’s been a journey of major ups and downs for Ajay Devgn. His first release in the post-pandemic phase was Runway 34, a major box office dud. Thank God was another disappointment. But there was a huge sigh of relief as Drishyam 2 turned out to be a super-hit in India. He’s had 7 other releases in the post-COVID era.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office below:

Runway 34 – 32 crores

Thank God – 30.75 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Bholaa – 90 crores

Shaitaan – 151 crores

Maidaan – 53 crores

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores

Singham Again – 270.60 crores

Naam – 1.02 crores

Raid 2 – 133.92 crores

Total – 1015.49 crores

Indian actors who’ve achieved the post-COVID milestone!

Courtesy of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn has officially entered the 1000 crore post-COVID milestone. He has joined the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan – the only other Bollywood actors in the list.

Take a look at the Indian actors with 1000 crore+ earnings in post-pandemic era:

Rashmika Mandanna: 2820.14 crores

Allu Arjun: 1533.97 crores

Deepika Padukone: 1432.17 crores

Prabhas: 1422.95 crores

Shah Rukh Khan: 1415.64 crores

Jr NTR: 1064.71 crores

Ajay Devgn: 1015.49 crores

Ranbir Kapoor: 1011 crores

Amitabh Bachchan: 1001.43 crores

As visible, Ajay Devgn has surpassed the earnings made by Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the post-COVID era. However, it is to be noted that they’ve had way lesser number of releases and may soon bounce back, stealing their spots.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

