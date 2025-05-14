Tharun Moorthy’s directorial Thudarum has scored yet another success for Malayalam cinema. In less than three weeks, it has become the third 100 crore grosser of all time in Mollywood. But the best is yet to come, as the crime thriller is only 2.66 crore away from becoming Mohanlal’s highest-grossing film. Scroll below for day 19 box office updates!

17% drop amid mid-week blues

For a week, Thudarum has been facing competition from new releases like Sarkeet, Padakkalam, Prince And Family and Santhamee Rathriyil. On day 19, it witnessed a drop of 17% as an estimated 2.22 crore were added to the kitty. The overall box office collections in India now stand at 103.99 crores* net, which is around 122.70 crores in gross earnings.

Set to rewrite history for Mohanlal

It has indeed been a very lucky year for Mohanlal. The spree of success began with L2: Empuraan, which clocked 106.64 crore net and became his highest-grossing film of all-time. Yesterday, Thudarum entered the 100 crore club, the third-ever in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Shobana co-starrer is now only 2.66 crore away from beating the lifetime earnings of L2: Empuraan and become Mohanlal’s highest-grosser in the domestic market. It is to be noted that Thudarum will also become the #2 Malayalam grosser of all time and will remain only behind Manjummel Boys (142 crores) at the Indian box office.

A profitable affair!

Thudarum is reportedly made on a budget of 90 crores. In 19 days, Mohanlal’s starrer has enjoyed a return on investment of 13.99 crores. However, as per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to earn double its investment to gain the ‘hit’ tag. This means that the crime thriller is a success but not yet a hit in India.

